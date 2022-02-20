Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Hakim Ziyech Refuses to Complain About Conditions as Results Key for Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has refused to complain about playing conditions as his side know it is 'all about results.' 

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with the Moroccan scoring the only goal of the match. 

Conditions in south London were difficult to play in due to the impact of Storm Eunice, with heavy rain and strong winds affecting play across the country. 

imago1009984547h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Ziyech didn't want to use it as an excuse, despite playing in an opposite climate last week in Abu Dhabi.

"It is difficult. It is not a reason to complain about, as players it is difficult to adapt every time to something new. 

Read More

"That is what we have to do as players, take it as professionally as we can. That is what we are trying to do, at the end of the day it is all about results."

Ziyech's goal against the Eagles was his seventh in all competitions so far this season, and his sixth in the Premier League since he joined in the summer of 2020.

imago1009991031h

Despite the difficult playing conditions in the capital Chelsea looked tired against Palace, with Thomas Tuchel admitting his side are exhausted after their recent travels.

The Blues struggled to threaten their opponents until the latter stages of the game, with Ziyech having a goal ruled out for offside with 15 minutes remaining.

He soon won the game for Chelsea though, volleying in from Marcos Alonso's left sided cross in the 89th minute.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010014922h
News

'Not a Reason to Complain' - Hakim Ziyech Refuses to Find Excuses Despite Difficult Playing Conditions

By Rob Calcutt
1 minute ago
imago1010015189h
News

'It was a Brilliant Ball' - Hakim Ziyech Praises Marcos Alonso For Assist Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt
31 minutes ago
imago1009992900h
News

'We are Very Pleased' - Andreas Christensen Comments on Hard Fought Win Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
pjimage (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Admission After Chelsea Talks Following Crystal Palace Win

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1010014922h
News

'Four to Go' - Hakim Ziyech Highlights Chelsea's Trophy Ambitions

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1009992873h
News

'Same Attacking Structure' - Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea System Not Cause of Romelu Lukaku's Lack of Touches

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1009992900h
News

Andreas Christensen Addresses 'Mentally Draining' Recent Weeks for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago
pjimage (2)
News

Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount Provides Positive Ankle Injury Update

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago