Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has refused to complain about playing conditions as his side know it is 'all about results.'

The Blues beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, with the Moroccan scoring the only goal of the match.

Conditions in south London were difficult to play in due to the impact of Storm Eunice, with heavy rain and strong winds affecting play across the country.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Ziyech didn't want to use it as an excuse, despite playing in an opposite climate last week in Abu Dhabi.

"It is difficult. It is not a reason to complain about, as players it is difficult to adapt every time to something new.

"That is what we have to do as players, take it as professionally as we can. That is what we are trying to do, at the end of the day it is all about results."

Ziyech's goal against the Eagles was his seventh in all competitions so far this season, and his sixth in the Premier League since he joined in the summer of 2020.

Despite the difficult playing conditions in the capital Chelsea looked tired against Palace, with Thomas Tuchel admitting his side are exhausted after their recent travels.

The Blues struggled to threaten their opponents until the latter stages of the game, with Ziyech having a goal ruled out for offside with 15 minutes remaining.

He soon won the game for Chelsea though, volleying in from Marcos Alonso's left sided cross in the 89th minute.

