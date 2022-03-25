Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Refuses to Reflect on Chelsea's Previous Champions League Triumph Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Hakim Ziyech is refusing to look back on Chelsea's past success in the Champions League, reiterating that he and his teammates are focused on winning it again this season as they prepare to face Real Madrid.

The Blues were drawn against the La Liga side in the quarter-finals and if they progress will face one of Manchester City or Atletico Madrid.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Ziyech admitted that they cannot look on their past success as they wish to retain their title.

imago1010787764h

He said: "Everything comes quickly behind eachother. There's not a lot of time to enjoy from it. We won the Champions League last year but we can remember it as yesterday or the day before but that's not the focus right now.

"We are still in three leagues, that's our main focus. There are two leagues where we really want to win the trophies again."

Chelsea beat LOSC Lille both home and away, with an aggregate scorline of 4-1 to progress past the quarter finals and will be hoping to lift the European trophy once again this season.

imago1010743321h

However, it will not be easy as they face Real Madrid, who knocked Paris Saint-Germain out of the tournament in the previous round.

The Moroccan is keen to add to Chelsea's titles already won this season after they lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup earlier in the season.

"We want to win the two cups we are still in. The league is not really realistic so what we really play for if you talk about trophies is the FA Cup and Champions League, of course," he concluded. 

Chelsea host Real Madrid on April 6 before travelling to the Bernabeu on April 12, with the winner of the tie progressing to the last four.

imago1010787772h
