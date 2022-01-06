'Reach the Highest Level' - Hakim Ziyech Reveals Chelsea Motivation After Victory Against Tottenham Hotspur

Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Reveals Chelsea Motivation After Tottenham Victory in Carabao Cup

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has revealed his side's motivation after their Carabao Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. 

The Blues beat Spurs 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the semi-final first leg, with Kai Havertz's finish and an own goal from Ben Davies ensuring Thomas Tuchel's side earned their first win of the year. 

Victory in west London ensures that Chelsea now have one foot in the final ahead of the second leg next Wednesday night. 

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Ziyech revealed the Blues' motivation as they look to compete on all fronts this season.

"Most of the squad is fit. We try to perform every three days and reach the highest level. That's our motivation. I prefer to play than train! But training is also part of the job." 

The Moroccan attacker was named as the Man of the Match against Spurs for his superb performance against their London rivals, with the 28-year-old sending in a dangerous free kick for the second goal.

Saul Niguez and Malang Sarr also impressed for Chelsea, with both making their fourth consecutive starts in the tournament this season.

Havertz gave the hosts the lead after just five minutes, running onto Marcos Alonso's through pass and firing the ball towards goal, with Spurs' Davinson Sanchez deflecting it into the roof of the net.

Davies then scored an own goal to make it 2-0 to Chelsea, with Japhet Tanganga's attempted clearance from Ziyech's free kick deflecting off the Welshman and past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

