Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has revealed the club's ambitions for the rest of the season as they look to compete on various fronts until the end of the campaign.

The Blues are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well as the semi-finals of the FA Cup, with respective games against Real Madrid and Crystal Palace to come in April.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already won two trophies so far this season, winning the Super Cup in August and the Club World Cup in February.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Ziyech revealed the World and European Champions' ambitions ahead of a busy few weeks until the end of the campaign.

"We want to win the two cups we are still in. The league is not really realistic so what we really play for if you talk about trophies is the FA Cup and Champions League, of course."



He also commented on the success that they have already enjoyed this season and last, adding: "Everything comes quickly behind each other. There's not a lot of time to enjoy from it.

"We won the Champions League last year but we can remember it as yesterday or the day before but that's not the focus right now.

"We are still in three leagues, that's our main focus. There are two leagues where we really want to win the trophies again."

As well as matters on the pitch, it has been a busy time for Chelsea off it as they are still in the process of being sold.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the sale, are believed to announce a shortlist of bidders this week.

