SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Hakim Ziyech reveals failed transfer two years ago following move to Chelsea

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech has revealed he was close to joining another club two years ago during his time with Ajax. 

The 27-year-old completed his transfer to Chelsea this summer after an agreement between the two clubs was confirmed back in February.

Ziyech a star of the Ajax in recent years which saw him lift the Eredivisie title, while also claiming consecutive Player of the Year awards.

But the Moroccan has stated that he nearly joined another club, who he refused to name, and reflecting back is happy he didn't leave the Dutch side. 

"Two years ago, I almost moved somewhere else but it didn’t happen and I’m happy about that looking backwards," he said. 

"From that moment I had an incredible journey with Ajax, an amazing time and I improved a lot on the highest stage in Europe.

"This summer was the right time for me to move on and step up but I’m really happy I had the last two years in Ajax because it improved me not only as a person but also a footballer."

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-sevilla (18)
(Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ziyech was asked if he wanted to share the details of which club it was who he was close to joining. 

"No, it's not really necessary. I think everybody knows, it was a lot in the media, and I'm not the type of person to look back."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hakim Ziyech labels Chelsea star Christian Pulisic a 'crazy winger'

Hakim Ziyech has lauded fellow Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after joining the club from Ajax this summer.

Matt Debono

Hakim Ziyech reveals how quickly £33M transfer to Chelsea happened

Frank Lampard played an important part in Hakim Ziyech's move to Chelsea which was completed in 10 days, admitted the Blues winger.

Matt Debono

Chelsea injury news to face Man Utd: Updates on Silva, Pulisic & Ziyech

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are preparing for their trip to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Manchester United.

Matt Debono

Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday 24 October and it will be refereed by Martin Atkinson at Old Trafford..

Matt Debono

Chelsea: What is Frank Lampard's best back four?

It’s been fifteen months since Frank Lampard was confirmed as Chelsea manager, and a sense of predictability and consistency around the team remains an issue.

finnw34

Chelsea vs Sevilla: How to Watch/Live stream | Champions League

Chelsea get their 2020/21 Champions League campaign underway on Tuesday night against Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic provides positive fitness update after hamstring injury

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has provided a fitness update following the Blues 0-0 draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on Petr Cech's inclusion on 25-man Premier League squad list

Frank Lampard has revealed it was an easy decision to include Petr Cech in his 25-man Premier League squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Chelsea's performance against 'quality' Sevilla side

Frank Lampard praised his Chelsea side for dealing with everything Sevilla threw at them during the 0-0 draw in the Champions League.

Matt Debono