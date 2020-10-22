Hakim Ziyech has revealed he was close to joining another club two years ago during his time with Ajax.

The 27-year-old completed his transfer to Chelsea this summer after an agreement between the two clubs was confirmed back in February.

Ziyech a star of the Ajax in recent years which saw him lift the Eredivisie title, while also claiming consecutive Player of the Year awards.

But the Moroccan has stated that he nearly joined another club, who he refused to name, and reflecting back is happy he didn't leave the Dutch side.

"Two years ago, I almost moved somewhere else but it didn’t happen and I’m happy about that looking backwards," he said.

"From that moment I had an incredible journey with Ajax, an amazing time and I improved a lot on the highest stage in Europe.

"This summer was the right time for me to move on and step up but I’m really happy I had the last two years in Ajax because it improved me not only as a person but also a footballer."

Ziyech was asked if he wanted to share the details of which club it was who he was close to joining.

"No, it's not really necessary. I think everybody knows, it was a lot in the media, and I'm not the type of person to look back."

