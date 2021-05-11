Hakim Ziyech: Man City Win Shows Chelsea Can Beat Everyone

Hakim Ziyech has revealed Chelsea had a 'small party' after their win over Manchester City which saw them edge closer to a Premier League top four finish.

The 28-year-old was on hand to net Chelsea's leveller at the Etihad before Marcos Alonso's close range finish in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 second half comeback following Raheem Sterling's opener two minutes before half-time.

The three points saw Chelsea move into third place with three games to play in the Premier League, a point ahead of Leicester City, putting the Blues in pole position to qualify for Europe's top competition next season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Ziyech believes Chelsea have now proved they can beat everyone and anyone after the win, and revealed the scenes inside the dressing room at full-time.

What Hakim Ziyech said

"I am very happy. We did have a small party in the dressing room, because we wanted third place and we have it now," told Ziyech to beIN Sports on the win over Man City.

“Beforehand, there were all kinds of side issues: the same opponent as in the Champions League final, they could become champions. But we knew we had to play our own game. I am glad that we succeeded.

“Of course this gives confidence, but in three weeks it will be very different again.

“There will be many other matches first. Only as soon as the final comes close, we will focus on that again, but we have shown that we can beat everyone."

