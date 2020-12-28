Hakim Ziyech ruled out of Aston Villa clash

Hakim Ziyech is not in contention for Chelsea's game against Aston Villa on Monday night.

The Moroccan international was forced off during Chelsea's 3-1 win over Leeds United in early December with a hamstring problem.

Speaking before the Villa game, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed that Ziyech isn't fully fit and won't be rushed back to action.

Despite hoping to have Ziyech back in the frame around Boxing Day, Lampard has said he isn't sufficiently fit to feature against the West Midlands outfit.

Chelsea welcome Dean Smith's side to Stamford Bridge less than 48 hours after a poor showing in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Ziyech's return cannot come sooner for the Chelsea after their recent struggles in the Premier League, and Lampard would be counting on his star man to get back to speed as soon as possible.

