Hakim Ziyech ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Arsenal

Hakim Ziyech will miss Chelsea's trip across London on Boxing Day to face Arsenal in the Premier League due to injury.

The 27-year-old has been out of action following a hamstring injury picked up against Leeds United almost a fortnight ago.

Lampard had hoped Ziyech would be fit for the clash against Arsenal on Boxing Day after he returned to training, however the derby has come too soon for him.

The Chelsea boss said on Wednesday in his press conference: "No, he won't be fit for Arsenal.

"It's a muscle injury so we need to wait for it to recover. Not a long-term concern and we hope to have him back in a week or so.

"That's football when players are playing every two or three days."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube