Hakim Ziyech Scores Three as Chelsea Smash Peterborough United in Pre-Season Friendly

The Blues won their first match of pre-season.

Chelsea came out 6-1 winners as the Blues faced Peterborough United in a behind closed doors pre-season friendly.

The Blues' returning loanees and first team players that did not feature for their international sides at Copa America and Euro 2020 returned to training last week.

Peterborough United fell to defeat as Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic's first-half goals were added to by a Hakim Ziyech second-half hattrick and an Armando Broja finish.

Thomas Tuchel's men lined up with the familiar 3-4-2-1 formation which brought so much success last season.

Jamie Cumming played the opening hour of the contest and kept a clean sheet before being replaced by Lucas Bergstrom for the final 30 minutes, as per Football.London.

Jake Clarke-Salter, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr made up a back three, with Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso operating as wing-backs.

Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley played the first half as double 6's with Barkley assisting Abraham's goal.

A front three of Pulisic, Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi were trusted from the start.

Chelsea were 2-1 up going into half-time with goals from Abraham and Pulisic giving the Blues an advantage after going a goal down to a Peterborough penalty.

Tuchel made several changes in the second half with the likes of Ziyech, Conor Gallagher, Baba Rahman and Armando Broja introduced.

The Moroccan bagged a hattrick in his 45 minutes of action whilst young striker Broja also scored and got an assist.

An impressive win for Tuchel's men will have given the coach further insight into what his returning players have to offer ahead of the new season.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 17 - Peterborough United (h) | Friendly

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

