Hakim Ziyech sends defiant message to Chelsea fans after firing Blues into FA Cup final

Hakim Ziyech sends message to Chelsea fans after firing Blues into FA Cup final

Author:
Publish date:

Hakim Ziyech believes he is in a 'good way' as he looks to return to his best after he helped Chelsea progress into the FA Cup final next month.

The Chelsea winger scored the match-winner in the 55th minute, tapping in from close range, to knock Manchester City out at Wembley to seal a cup final place.

Ziyech was given the nod in attack and produced a Man of the Match when it mattered as they move to within one game of lifting silverware for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

He has had his critics this season after a difficult season in England following his switch from Ajax last summer. Ziyech has acknowledged his struggles in the Premier League and knows he isn't at his best yet, but is well on his way to re-finding his old form.

"Not yet, not yet," said Ziyech at Wembley on if he is at his best. "I still have a lot to work on but I think I’m in a good way.”

On the win, he said: "Everyone is happy, we did a good job, especially in the first half. The second half was difficult but in the end, we scored the one goal we needed and it was enough.

"Of course you always have to have that feeling before the game, that you want to score and I think Timo [Werner] did good stuff in the space and he saw my run. It was a good delivery and I put it in easily."

Thomas Tuchel was also full of praise for Ziyech after a 'very good' performance from the Moroccan at Wembley.

