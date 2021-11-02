'I Know What I Can do' - Hakim Ziyech's Exciting Message to Chelsea Fans

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has sent an exciting message to the Chelsea faithful after he scored the winning goal in the Champions League clash against Malmo.

Ziyech got onto the end of a superb Callum Hudson-Odoi cross to win Chelsea the match in the second-half.

Speaking after the match via football.london, Ziyech told Chelsea fans that he is going to work hard to be even better.

When asked if Chelsea fans have seen the best of him yet, Ziyech responded: "No. I know what I can do and where my highest level is.

"I had a tough time with injuries and finding my level again. I have struggled to get into rhythm again but you have to work hard for it."

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

The Moroccan bagged his first goal since scoring in the UEFA Super Cup final and will be looking to kick on now and re-discover his pre-season form that left Thomas Tuchel impressed with him in the summer.

With injuries to Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, Ziyech has had a run in the team and will be hoping that he has done enough to keep his place as Chelsea host Burnely in the Premier League on the weekend.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Ziyech but he will be happy with his goal, that's for sure.

