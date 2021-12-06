'I'm One of Chelsea's Best' - Hakim Ziyech Sends Message to Thomas Tuchel

Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Hakim Ziyech Sends Message to Thomas Tuchel Regarding Chelsea Game Time

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has sent a message to his manager Thomas Tuchel regarding the amount of game time he has received at Stamford Bridge this season.

The Moroccan struggled in the early stages of the season with a shoulder injury after an impressive pre-season campaign and has found his way back into the line-up in recent weeks.

Speaking to Tribal Football, Ziyech has sent a message to Tuchel regarding his game time.

The 28-year-old admitted that he believes he is in the 'best eleven' at Chelsea but reitterated that it is the manager's choice on who he plays.

He said:"I think I'm one of Chelsea's best eleven. But a manager chooses his team game by game, and he decides what he needs.

"It's up to me to show him that I should be playing, and I think I'm on the right track now."

This comes after Ziyech has impressed in recent weeks, bagging winners against Malmo and Watford from the bench and registering an assist for Mason Mount's goal against West Ham at the weekend.

There are plenty of matches for the Moroccan to be involved in as Chelsea head into a tough winter schedule with congested fixtures but it is now up to him to prove to Tuchel that he deserves a place in the starting XI.

