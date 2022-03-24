Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech Speaks on Chelsea Mentality Ahead of Busy End to Season

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has spoken on his side's mentality as they prepare for a busy end to the season. 

The Blues have already won two trophies in the current campaign, lifting the Super Cup in August and the Club World Cup in February. 

Thomas Tuchel's side are also now in the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will face Real Madrid, and the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Crystal Palace.

imago1009380789h

When speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Moroccan spoke on the west London side's mentality as they look ahead to the latter stages of the season.

"That is the most important I think. The winners mentality, knowing what you want and always keep believing in it and trying to achieve."

Read More

With more trophies up for grabs for the World and European Champions, he revealed the club's ambitions for the rest of the campaign: "We want to win the two cups we are still in. 

"The league is not really realistic so what we really play for if you talk about trophies is the FA Cup and Champions League, of course."

imago1010787764h

He had suffered an injury a few weeks back, but has spoken on his return to full fitness as he said: "I'm good, getting better every week. Getting back from injury of course, going well. Everything is fine.

"It's crazy, every time you're doing well you get an injury or something bad happens or whatever then you have to start over again. Right now I am on a good way. I had a good period behind me, trying to do that again."

imago1010577527h (1)
