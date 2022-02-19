'Small Number of Chances' - Hakim Ziyech Comments on Chelsea's Tough Win Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea match-winner Hakim Ziyech has labelled his side's game against Crystal Palace as 'difficult' after a tough afternoon in south London.

The Blues beat the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with the Moroccan scoring the winner late on into the game.

He initially had an earlier goal ruled out for offside via VAR but Ziyech was soon able to net his sixth of the season so far, and his third consecutive Premier League goal.

Speaking to the media after the match, the 28-year-old commented on how tough the game was for his side.

"It was a difficult game with only a small number of chances.

"Then the best feeling to score in the last minute. It can be difficult for players to adapt to something new but that is what we have to do as players and be as professional as we can.

"In the end it is all about results. Of course it is hard but that is why you play football, to win trophies. That is what we are trying to do, won two already this season and still four to go."

Chelsea found it hard against Palace in the first half, with the hosts slowly but surely piling the pressure on their visitors.

Patrick Vieira's side had a couple of good chances to open the scoring, but they were unable to convert them.

Ziyech was then on hand to secure the three points for the Blues in the dying moments of normal time, squeezing the ball through the legs of Jack Butland.

