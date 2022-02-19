Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Hakim Ziyech Speaks on 'Difficult' Game After Win Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea match-winner Hakim Ziyech has labelled his side's game against Crystal Palace as 'difficult' after a tough afternoon in south London. 

The Blues beat the Eagles 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with the Moroccan scoring the winner late on into the game. 

He initially had an earlier goal ruled out for offside via VAR but Ziyech was soon able to net his sixth of the season so far, and his third consecutive Premier League goal. 

imago1009982603h

Speaking to the media after the match, the 28-year-old commented on how tough the game was for his side.

"It was a difficult game with only a small number of chances. 

Read More

"Then the best feeling to score in the last minute. It can be difficult for players to adapt to something new but that is what we have to do as players and be as professional as we can.

"In the end it is all about results. Of course it is hard but that is why you play football, to win trophies. That is what we are trying to do, won two already this season and still four to go."

imago1009985000h

Chelsea found it hard against Palace in the first half, with the hosts slowly but surely piling the pressure on their visitors.

Patrick Vieira's side had a couple of good chances to open the scoring, but they were unable to convert them.

Ziyech was then on hand to secure the three points for the Blues in the dying moments of normal time, squeezing the ball through the legs of Jack Butland.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009982833h
News

'Small Number of Chances' - Hakim Ziyech Comments on Chelsea's Tough Win Against Crystal Palace

By Rob Calcutt
1 minute ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Exhausted From Their Club World Cup Trip

By Rob Calcutt
31 minutes ago
imago1009566060h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Want to Sign' Real Madrid Defender Eder Militao

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1009983602h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Giving Best Despite Below-Par Performances

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009984553h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Reasons for Chelsea's Struggles in Crystal Palace Win

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
pjimage (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's Win Over Crystal Palace as Blues Snatch Late Victory

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1009983618h
News

Chelsea Win Back-to-Back League Games for First Time Since October 2021

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1009983618h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea | Premier League

By Daniel Nuttman
3 hours ago