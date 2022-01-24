Skip to main content
Hakim Ziyech: Spurs Display One of the Best for Chelsea Since Ajax Arrival

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech has admitted that his performance against Tottenham Hotspur was one of the best since he signed for Chelsea from Ajax.

The Moroccan bagged a fabulous left-footed strike before Thiago Silva added a second to seal the win in London.

Speaking to BeIN Sports after the match, Ziyech admitted that it was one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt.

imago1009358455h

When asked about his performance, Ziyech said: "I think it was one of the best (performances in a Chelsea shirt), it's definitely there."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his winger, who showed the quality that led former Blues boss Frank Lampard to purchase Ziyech from Ajax in 2020.

Read More

When asked about the performance of Ziyech Tuchel agreed with his player as, he said: "It was one of his best matches today because he was very reliable. It was also maybe his best position to be on the wing. 

imago1009361744h (1)

"We had the wide position on the right wing, that position does not normally exist in that particular manner when we play 3-4-3, it is more of a wing back."

This could lead to Chelsea permanently switching their formation as their attackers lookde much more comfortable, creating several chances with clever pieces of link-up.

Working in the Blues' favour, the formation exploited the space that Spurs were leaving in behind and Ziyech took advantage of this on several ocassions, being the real bright spark for Tuchel's side in the 2-0 victory.

