Hakim Ziyech tipped to 'destroy' Premier League ahead of Chelsea move

Matt Debono

Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech has been tipped to destroy the Premier League when he completes his switch to England this summer, according to his Ajax teammate Andre Onana.

The 27-year-old will leave the Dutch club after four seasons after Chelsea and Ajax agreed a £33.6 million transfer back in February for the Moroccan.

Ziyech has enjoyed great success with Ajax in his spell at the club, winning his first Eredivisie last year and picking up the Dutch Footballer of the Year award in 2018.

His teammate Andre Onana, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, believes Ziyech will have great success when he moves to the English capital.

"When he leaves [Ajax], we will lose the most brilliant player on the team. It will not be easy," Onana told NOS. "He was already here when I got here. I can understand why [he is leaving]. I understand his choice.

"I am happy for him and proud of what he has done for this club. I wish him the best of luck. He's going to destroy everything [in the Premier League]."

Ziyech has conceded that he wished his time in Holland didn't end like it has after the rest of the Eredivisie season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know that everything comes to an end, but it’s a strange way of closing this chapter. I am happy to take the next step, but you don’t want to end it like this.

"It feels as if you didn’t pass the exams, that’s how it feels. You’re powerless. It doesn’t feel like the season ended successfully."

