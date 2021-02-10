Hakim Ziyech to be handed chance by Thomas Tuchel to impress against Barnsley

Hakim Ziyech will be given the opportunity by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to show his qualities when they face Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

Chelsea travel to Oakwell to face the Championship side looking to progress into the quarter-finals.

Ziyech has only managed to feature once under the German since his appointment but understands the situation and is happy to remain patient following Frank Lampard's sacking.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The 27-year-old will get his chance on Thursday against Barnsley after Tuchel confirmed on Wednesday that Ziyech will be counted on at Oakwell.

"Hakim is another one who hopefully tomorrow we will see the best of him. We count on Hakim to do something different, no doubt about that. He has lots of quality and we count on him like everyone else, no doubt about that.

"He has had a good training week and tomorrow he will have the chance to show the same quality and determination he shows in training."

READ MORE: The predicted Chelsea XI to face Barnsley in FA Cup fifth round

READ MORE: Revealed - Why Thomas Tuchel decided to accept 'exceptional' challenge at Chelsea

READ MORE: Venue confirmed for first leg of last-16 Champions League tie between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea

Ziyech won't be the only change as Tuchel confirmed he will make a lot of changes to his squad on Thursday

‘There’s a high possibility that we will see a lot of changes.

"This is the third away game in a row for us, so we don’t want to lose awareness or attention to detail and I think this is a good chance for some changes.

N'Golo Kante will also come into the side to start in the midfield, but Thiago Silva is out with a thigh strain. Kai Havertz' situation remains unclear.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube