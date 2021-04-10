Hakim Ziyech told "it’s best for him to leave" Chelsea this summer

Hakim Ziyech has been told it would be in his best interests to leave Chelsea this summer after just one season in England.

The 28-year-old arrived from Ajax last summer for a fee of around £33 million but has failed to set the Premier League alight since his switch from Holland.

Ziyech was brought to Chelsea by Frank Lampard but is now under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, who has shown faith in the Moroccan in recent weeks.

Speculation has risen in recent weeks with journalist Ian McGarry recently claiming Chelsea want to offload Ziyech this summer.

"It is our information that Chelsea intend to sell this summer. They invested heavily, around £230 million, last summer in rebuilding and of course recruiting to the squad.

"It is our information that a very well-known agent has been asked to market certain players. The most prominent being Hakim Ziyech who of course has not been at the club very long.

"However, Thomas Tuchel believes that the squad is top heavy in attacking midfielders. He feels that Ziyech is probably the most expendable. They’re looking to recoup some of the investment in him."

And former Holland international Rene van der Gijp thinks Ziyech should look to leave Chelsea this summer.

"It was a good choice when Lampard was coach," as relayed by TeamTalk.

"He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game.

"He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech.

"Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave."

