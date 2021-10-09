    • October 9, 2021
    Hansi Flick Criticises Timo Werner's Recent Germany Performance

    Germany manager Hansi Flick has been very critical of Chelsea striker Timo Werner's recent performance for his national team.

    The 25-year-old striker has struggled to find his form since leaving RB Leipzig in 2020.

    After moving to Chelsea last summer for £47.5 million, Werner has failed to impress fans, with a lack of goals despite making so many appearances.

    Speaking after Germany's 2022 World Cup Qualifying encounter with Romania on Friday, Flick took fire at Chelsea's number 11.

    “[Werner] is quite capable of opening up spaces where it is tight and converting rebounds,” as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

    “[But] he didn’t have the positioning you need.

    “He was often parallel with Serge Gnabry or Leroy Sané, who had the ball.

    “We still have to train that a bit."

    Werner, who started under Flick, was replaced by Thomas Muller in the second half, after the striker failed to register a single shot on target during the match.

    Since moving to Chelsea, Werner has scored a mere 14 goals in a total of 60 appearances.

    This wasn't the start that Chelsea fans were hoping him to have in teh Premier League, having just come off a season in 2019/20 with RB Leipzig where he found the net a total of 34 times in 45 appearances.

    He has also been shafted from the Chelsea team as the starting striker, with new signing Romelu Lukaku heading the front line for the Blues.

    Although Werner was handed a confidence boost in the west London side's recent encounter with Southampton as he beat Lukaku to get his own name on the scoresheet.

