'They Are A Top Team' - Hansi Flick Makes Admission Over Chelsea Duo Timo Werner & Kai Havertz

    • October 8, 2021
    Germany Boss Hansi Flick Makes Kai Havertz & Timo Werner Admission

    Author:

    Hansi Flick has made admissions over the progress that Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have made at Chelsea.

    The new German national team manager has selected both players to feature in their upcoming World Cup qualifying games during the international break. 

    Antonio Rudiger also received a call up, completing a trio of Blues players who feature regularly for their country. 

    sipa_35373121

    In an interview with the official German national team website, Flick commented on how Werner and Havertz have developed since joining Chelsea.

    He said: "(Timo Werner) can be very satisfied with his development at Chelsea. 

    "He's well on his way there, but Chelsea have a team where it's not easy to play. Kai Havertz is just finding out, they are (a) top team and of enormous quality."

    sipa_35236754 (1)

    Both have made fairly quiet starts to the season in blue so far, with only three goals between the two of them.

    However they still remain as key members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

    Flick added: "In your career it is always the case that you have to go through these valleys. My aim is that everyone, when they look back, can say: 'I've done a lot of things right'."

    Werner was on hand to help secure Chelsea a 3-1 win over Southampton last weekend with a goal late on in the second half, after having one disallowed in the opening 45 minutes via VAR.

    Havertz was an unused substitute having featured for 90 minutes in the match against Juventus prior to the Premier League fixture.

    sipa_34844298
