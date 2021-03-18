Hansi Flick names the three Chelsea players Bayern Munich dreamed of signing

Hansi Flick has confirmed the Chelsea trio he wanted to sign at Bayern Munich.

The German side were heavily-linked with a move for Callum Hudson-Odoi before he snubbed Bayern to sign a new long-term contract at Chelsea.

Bayern were also linked with German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, but they both ended up at Chelsea last summer, joining from Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig respectively.

And Flick confirmed that Bayern wanted all three of those players prior to their 6-2 aggregate win over Lazio in the Champions League.

He told Sky Germany: "It's always said that Hudson-Odoi and [Sergino] Dest were my desired players, they were our [Bayern Munich's] desired players."

"We decided that we wanted to add players for squad depth and that's what we did. Havertz, Werner and Sane were also mentioned, I would have loved to have all three, but we al decided for Sane."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bayern had four bids rejected for Hudson-Odoi before trying to tempt Chelsea into a loan deal with an option to buy of £70 million.

Havertz and Werner ended up at Stamford Bridge, costing Chelsea in excess of £110 million for the duo.

All three players have shone under new manager Thomas Tuchel and they could all come up against Bayern in the Champions League this season.

Both sides are in the hat for the quarter-final draw which takes place on Friday.

