    October 10, 2021
    Hansi Flick Provides Antonio Rudiger Injury Update Ahead of World Cup Qualifying Clash

    Germany manager Hansi Flick has provided an injury update regarding Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger ahead of the country's World Cup qualifying clash against North Macedonia.

    Rudiger had missed the German's final training session ahead of the fixture.

    Speaking ahead of the match via iMiaSanMia, Flick confirmed that Rudiger missing training was more of a precaution than serious injury.

    "We have all the players on board. I assume that everyone can play. Antonio Rudiger didn't train as a precautionary measure, he received treatment and was doing well today."

    It was reported that the defender was absent from training due to 'back problems' and was sent to the team hotel to rest.

    The final decision regarding his involvement in the match, which could see the Germans qualify for the 2022 World Cup, will not be decided until Monday.

    The Blues have had Romelu Lukaku return to Cobham early following a similar injury scare as the Belgian is suffering from 'muscle fatigue'.

    It is unclear as to whether Rudiger will be risked for the match, with Germany knowing that a win would see them qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

    Chelsea will be hoping that he does not feature and will be given a rest and time to recover ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash at Brentford next week.

