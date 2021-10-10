    • October 10, 2021
    Hansi Flick: Werner Can be Happy With Development at Chelsea

    Germany manager Hansi Flick has opened up on Timo Werner's development during his time at Chelsea.

    The forward has a less than impressive first season in London but has found his feet under Thomas Tuchel in his second year with the Blues, bagging against Southampton recently.

    Speaking during an international press conference with Germany, Flick discussed Werner.

    He said: "(Timo Werner) can be very satisfied with his development at Chelsea. He's well on his way there, but Chelsea have a team where it's not easy to play.

    "Kai Havertz is just finding out, they are [a] top team and of enormous quality." 

    Since moving to Chelsea, Werner has scored a mere 14 goals in a total of 60 appearances but will be looking to continue to develop under the German Tuchel.

    The Germany coach continued to discuss Werner's performances during the international break.

    “(Werner) is quite capable of opening up spaces where it is tight and converting rebounds,” he said, as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

    “(But) he didn’t have the positioning you need. He was often parallel with Serge Gnabry or Leroy Sané, who had the ball.

    “We still have to train that a bit."

    Chelsea face Brentford upon return from international duty, with Werner looking to keep his place in the Blues team.

