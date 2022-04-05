Skip to main content
Hansjorg Wyss Not Expected to Fly to London Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss is not expected to fly to London ahead of the April 11 bid deadline for Chelsea despite his involvement with the Todd Boehly consortium.

This comes after the consortium joined The Ricketts Family Investment Group, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca on the Raine Group preferred bidders shortlist.

However, as per Nicola Imfeld, it is undecided as to whether Wyss will travel to London for takeover talks.

The journalist states that Wyss is currently cross-country skiing in Finland. Undecided if he will travel to London for Chelsea takeover talks.

It was previously reported that the bidders are set to meet Chelsea staff, including head coach Thomas Tuchel if they wished to.

Ken Griffin confirmed that he will fly to London with the Ricketts family ahead of the deadline in a bid to take over from Roman Abramovich at Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is unclear as to who will travel to the United Kingdom from the Boehly-Wyss consortium to meet Chelsea executives but further details will likely emerge.

imago1010482573h (3)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has downplayed his role in the process and believes it may be better not to meet with the bidders.

He said: “I’m not sure if they want to and I’m not sure if I should! I don’t know if it’s a good idea or bad idea. Maybe it’s best to be involved, if I am involved, as late as possible.”

It remains to be seen as to who is the current frontrunner in the process but things should become more clear over the coming weeks, with a sale hopeful of being completed by the end of April.

