Harry Kane: Mason Mount is a 'truly special player'

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has hailed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as a 'truly special player'.

Mount has been instrumental since his breakthrough into the first-team at the start of last season, which saw him already reach 50 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this term.

He has become a fixed part of plans for club and country. Mount and Chelsea reached the Champions League final in midweek, he scored the second to seal the tie, and will be looked at to play a big part in the final later this month against Manchester City.

The 22-year-old will also play a key role for England at the European Championships this summer under Gareth Southgate, a certain starter, and Three Lions captain Kane has lavished praise on his fellow countryman.

"Mason is a fantastic player, great on the ball, great worth ethic," Kane told beIN Sports. "He wins balls back, makes tackles, it’s an underrated part of his game.

"He’s a truly special player and it’s great for him to playing in a Champions League final in a few weeks’ time. He was great again against Real Madrid."

Thomas Tuchel believes Mount is the 'full package' and Southgate can be pleased to have him at his disposal this summer.

"For Mason, I said it many times. He is outstanding," said Tuchel. "He has the full package in terms of mentality, being humble, work ethic.

"Of course, with the national team, they can be very happy to rely on players who are at the highest level."

