Harry Maguire defends kick-out on Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has defended his actions after it appeared that he kicked out at Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

The Red Devils dampened Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season after skipper Maguire and Anthony Martial headed the visitors to all three points in west London.

Chelsea's defeat sees the gap to fifth spot [Tottenham Hotspur] close to one point, with the two set to come head-to-head at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

But the incident on the 20th minute saw Harry Maguire appear to kick-out at Michy Batshuayi after the ball went out of play.

Commenting after the game, the 26-year-old denied any wrongdoing and insisted it was a natural reaction.

“It probably looks worse than it was on TV," Maguire said. "It wasn’t a kick-out. It was my natural reaction. I think it was the right decision [to not get shown a red].

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side scored their first two goals on the road in 2020 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, but it didn't happen without controversy.

Goalscorer Maguire was fortunate not to have seen red, whilst Chelsea had two goals chalked off by VAR.

The result brings the race for the top-four even closer as there is now only five points between fourth and ninth spot in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Tottenham in their next league outing which could decide their fate come the end of the season. Suffer defeat, and they could waive their top-four hopes goodbye.

