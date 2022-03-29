Skip to main content
Harvey Vale Names Chelsea Teammate Who Has Helped Him in First Team

Harvey Vale has named the Chelsea teammate who has helped him settle into the first team so far this season. 

The Blues youngster has made his first senior appearances for the club in the current campaign, as well as consistently featuring for their youth side. 

He is another one of the club's academy prospects who have risen through the ranks at Cobham to make their way into the senior squad. 

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Vale revealed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been a 'big help' for him during his time in the first team.

"Luton were really physical but I just tried to focus on my game. They might be more physical but if you think quickly, you are maybe able to get the better of them. And Ruben has been a big help to me."

He also spoke on his 'steady progress' so far this season as he said: "Yeah, I do feel it has been like that. Obviously there have been some highs and lows but I feel like it's been steady and good, and then recently towards the Christmas period this season it accelerated. 

"I've become a bit more involved with the team now. I train quite regularly with them and I feel like it's helping me a lot. I feel like I'm improving a lot. The senior players give me advice and I love it."

Vale made his Chelsea debut in the Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Brentford in December, playing a total of 65 minutes for the Blues.

He has since made a further four appearances, featuring against Tottenham Hotspur, Chesterfield, Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

