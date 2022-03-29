Skip to main content
Harvey Vale Reveals Proudest Moment of Chelsea Career so Far

Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale has revealed the proudest moment of his career at the club so far. 

The Blues man has made his first senior appearances for the west London side in the current campaign, as well as the youth side. 

He is another one of Cobham's academy products to rise through the ranks at the club and make their way into the first team. 

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Vale has revealed the proudest moment of his career in a blue shirt so far.

"I was really proud of that, because the team was losing in one of the biggest competitions in England and the manager and his staff showed trust in me to bring me on. 

"That really meant a lot and coming on when the team was 2-1 down and then winning 3-2 shows I did some things right. That was probably one of the proudest moments I have had so far."

He also commented on his ability to now play against players older than him as he said: "In my career I've always played above my age group and that has developed me physically. I feel physically comfortable playing against men.

"It helps mentality if you've been doing it for years, you are not scared playing against older players, you just sort of do your own thing."

Vale made his first senior appearance for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford in December, and has made featured in four further games since then.

