Harvey Vale's Mother Reveals Support From Senior Chelsea Players Amid His First Team Breakthrough

Harvey Vale's mother has revealed the support the youngster has had from some of Chelsea's senior players amid his breakthrough into the first team. 

The 18-year-old has made his first appearances for the Blues this season, with his debut coming against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in December. 

He has since played further games against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, as well as featuring for the U23's.

imago1008826852h

In an interview with The Athletic, Vale's mother Collette has revealed that the forward has received support from some of the club's more senior players since he began to feature in the first team.

She said: "Harvey says that Tuchel has been absolutely brilliant with him. All the players are great with him too… Reece James, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz; all so welcoming. 

"When he first went across there, it was obviously quite nerve-wracking.

“When he first joined Chelsea at under-13, he was always told, ‘You know if you’re progressing and doing really well when you walk from this building (the academy) to that building (the first team)’ and Harvey said when he actually did it, they were all great, very encouraging. Mason said to him, ‘I can’t believe how good you are and you’re only 18’.”

imago1010301043h

Vale has played five games for Chelsea this season, playing a total of 131 minutes under Thomas Tuchel.

After his debut against Brentford, he has gone on to feature against Spurs, Chesterfield, Luton and Middlesbrough, as well as playing 32 games for the club's youth sides.

imago1011823476h (3)
