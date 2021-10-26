    • October 26, 2021
    Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl Praises Chelsea Despite Carabao Cup Defeat

    Author:

    Ralph Hasenhuttl has praised Chelsea despite Southampton losing 4-3 on penalties to exit the Carabao Cup at the fourth round stage. 

    Southampton came to the capital having already lost to Thomas Tuchel's side earlier this month in the Premier League, and went behind one minute before half-time. Kai Havertz met Hakim Ziyech's corner and headed past Fraser Forster to give the hosts the lead.

    Hasenhuttl made nine changes to his side that drew to Burnley on the weekend, and they struck level in the 47th minute. Che Adams took advantage of Kepa Arrizabalaga's spill to tap into an empty yet from yards out.

    But as the game went to penalties, it was Chelsea who came out on top. Reece James put away the final penalty to send Tuchel's men into the quarter-finals

    sipa_35777393

    Southampton applied heavy pressure late on as they searched for a winner to shock the home faithful, but the Blues defence along with Kepa Arrizabalaga remained resilient and resolute to ensure they couldn't grab a last-gasp goal.

    Hasenhuttl was full of praise for the cup tie, and offered his verdict on the European champions.

    Speaking after the game, Hasenhuttl admitted: "It was a fantastic, intense game, up and down all the time. We tried to be brave, but didn't get the reward. But Chelsea were also good and had chances."

    The Southampton boss was also full of praise for Kepa Arrizabalaga after he made several saves to ensure the game went to penalties.

    sipa_35777319

    He added: "We played against a fantastic goalkeeper. Kepa had two good saves and then he made the decisive saves in the penalty shootout."

    Chelsea will find out their quarter-final opponents when the draw is made on Saturday 30 October at 10.30am (UK).

