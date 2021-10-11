Hasselbaink, Lampard, Drogba and Hazard All Feature in Special Chelsea Club

    • October 11, 2021
    Hasselbaink, Lampard, Drogba & Hazard All Feature in Special Chelsea Premier League Club

    Author:

    Four former Chelsea players have been inducted into a special Chelsea club, that any player would be proud to be involved in.

    The players include the likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard.

    All four are legends in the club's history and have all made significant contributions to the side.

    pjimage

    As per Squawka Football, the four legends are the only Chelsea players to have been directly involved in 30 or more goals in a single Premier League season.

    Hasselbaink achieved the statistic in the 2000/01 season, Drogba in 2009/10 and Eden Hazard more recently in 2018/19.

    Lampard is the only one of the four to have achieved the feat twice, in both 2004/05 and 2009/10.

    Hasselbaink is the only one of the four players to have never lifted the Premier League trophy with Chelsea, but he still played a huge role at the club.

    The Dutch striker made 177 appearances for the Blues, in which he scored a total of 87 goals.

    Lampard could be referred to as 'the face of Chelsea', making Blues fans incredibly happy in 2019 when he returned to the club as manager.

    sipa_32109414

    Despite having only managed for one season prior, in 2018/19 with Derby, Lampard was given the faith to take charge of the side, earning the Blues a fourth placed finish, split on points with Manchester United in third.

    Sadly for Blues fans, Lampard was sacked in January 2021, and was replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel, who continued Lampard's season, leading the Blues to become Champions League winners.

