Ralph Hassenhuttl Confident of Plotting Upset as Southampton Face Chelsea

October 1, 2021
Hassenhuttl Confident of Plotting Upset as Southampton Face Chelsea

Is an upset on the cards?
Author:

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttle is confident of pulling off an upset as his side face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Saints have an impressive recent record at the stadium, winning one and drawing two of their last three matches in west London.

Speaking ahead of the match via the Independent, Hassenhuttl has discussed his team's chances.

sipa_29218392

“I think for them it is a very important game because they lost twice and I think it is unusual to have this situation," he said.

“For us it is again a game against one of the top-six top teams in the league, the Champions League winners, who are a little bit under pressure after two times not winning. They will do everything to win this game because they have to.

“We go there like every year with a lot of respect, but also believing in what we are doing and this is how we want to create another positive result at this ground."

sipa_32373574

He continued to discuss his side's record at Stamford Bridge.

“There are not many grounds out there where we have never lost a game, but this is one of them. We have always felt good there and had very good games most of the time, to be honest," he said.

“You don’t have to speak about the quality of the opponent, we know this. We need a similar performance like the one against Manchester City and we have shown we can be competitive against big teams.”

Chelsea are looking to turn around their form, having suffered back to back 1-0 defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Juventus.

sipa_27001369
