Thomas Tuchel Sends Demands to Chelsea Youngsters Over Blues' Expectations

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he expects every Chelsea youngster who is called up to the first-team to step up and grasp their opportunity.

As Chelsea and other clubs tend to do in the cup competitions, Tuchel named several youngsters in the squad for their FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield on Saturday evening.

Lewis Hall was named in the starting XI, becoming the youngest ever Blue to feature in the competition, while Xavier Simons, Charlie Webster and Harvey Vale were named on the bench. Vale came on in the second half.

Hall received all the plaudits for his display at left-back, deservedly so, but it's what Tuchel; expects and demands from any of the Academy stars who come into the first-team fold.

"The young boys have to step up and show what they’re capable of, and they did it again," admitted Tuchel on Saturday evening.

Chelsea came out 5-1 victors to move into the fourth round. They will face Plymouth Argyle before they jet off to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup.

This could see several more youngsters be given more minutes as Tuchel looks to rest senior members of the team for the trip to Abu Dhabi where the Blues will want to add another piece of silverware to their collection, a trophy they are also still yet to win.

The fourth round tie is expected to be played on Friday 4 or Saturday 5 February due to their Club World Cup commitments which begin on Wednesday 9 February.

