Havertz Addresses Famous Champions League Final Interview After City Win

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz has addressed his famous interview after winning the Champions League back in May 2021.

The Blues took on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in May, after having beaten Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid to get to the final.

In a close game, the only goal that separated the two side's was Havertz's in the 42nd minute, as Chelsea won 1-0.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz spoke about using some language that wasn't fit for TV after winning the prestigious trophy.

"My English was okay before I came to England, I think now it is of course better after one year.

"Those kind of words I think everybody knows, so it’s very difficult to learn which ones are bad and when you are so emotional after the game, sometimes you say some things that aren’t what you mean like this, that in this moment I hope people just found funny.

"I just heard these words on TV and from other people in Germany before I came here, everybody knows these words, so for me they were not bad words.

"It’s just sometimes when you are from outside and don’t know that and you watch an interview like this you don’t want to hear these words, but I hope people understood and just thought it was funny."

It is fair to say most football fans (especially the Chelsea fans) were not displeased with his reaction to winning.

At 22-years-old, Havertz has certainly got a future at Chelsea, and will be given plenty of chances to brush up on his English as much as possible.

