Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Training Return After Everton Absence Due to Illness

Kai Havertz is in contention to face Wolves after the Chelsea midfielder returned to training following illness and a negative Covid-19 test result.

The 22-year-old missed the 1-1 draw against Everton on Thursday after falling unwell ahead of the game, leaving Thomas Tuchel with no choice but not to risk the German amid the current Covid-19 crisis.

Havertz awaited his PCR results and they have come back negative, as well as the player testing negative on Friday when arriving at the Cobham training ground.

"No more positive tests but the lottery starts again tomorrow," said Tuchel on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

"We are happy Kai has a negative result and he is back in training."

It comes after four Chelsea players - Ben Chilwell, Romelu lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi - tested positive earlier this week which will rule them out of all the fixtures prior to Christmas.

It has given Tuchel a selection headache, but he received more welcome news when Mateo Kovacic also returned to training from his self-isolation period from Covid-19.

The team could change before Sunday as testing will take place on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be hoping nobody else tests positive otherwise the game could be in huge jeopardy.

"We will wait for the results tomorrow (Saturday)," added Tuchel. "Nobody can enter the ground without a test. We left Kai out because he felt unwell. We took this risk into consideration first as health is first. You can never be sure.

"Tomorrow 2pm is training, then we sit in the bus and go to Wolves. When you have players out for Covid it's for 10 days, that's a minimum of three matches. That creates obstacles and issues."

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are doubtful for the weekend's game due to pain injuries sustained against Everton. Kovacic and N'Golo Kante could be risked from the start due to the midfield problems Chelsea currently have.

