Kai Havertz Makes Champions League Admission After Netting Winner Against Man City

Chelsea youngster Kai Havertz has made his Champions League ambitions clear following his success in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 22-year-old signed for Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen back in September 2020, and despite a shaky start to the season, after suffering a setback after testing positive Covid-19, has proven to be a key player for the Blues.

Under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea managed to reach the Champions League final in May 2021 where they faced Premier League winners Manchester City.

In a close 1-0 victory, Havertz claimed the decisive goal which proved to be enough to earn his side the victory.

When speaking to Sky Sports, Havertz seemed delighted with the part he played in the final.

"I’ve always wanted to score such an important goal and at the end, it was one of the most important (goals) for the club.

"But sometimes I think, for example, my life has to go on and I don’t want to speak everyday about the Champions League, or I don’t want to sit here in five years and think ‘five years ago I scored this goal’."

Havertz is eager to improve season upon season, and at only 21 years of age, the German international has nothing short of potential.

"I want to have new challenges and then at the end of the career you can then think about what happened.

"This year is now a new challenge for me and I want to continue."

Chelsea's 2021/22 Champions League campaign got underway on Tuesday 14 September with a 1-0 victory over Zenit St-Petersburg, where Romelu Lukaku grabbed the only goal of the night.

