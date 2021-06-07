Havertz: N'Golo Kante a Great Person, Personality & Footballer

Why Kai Havertz Doesn't Want to Face N'Golo Kante At the Euros This Summer

N'Golo Kante has been lauded by his Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz ahead of the European Championships.

The 30-year-old has been a standout for Chelsea this season in the midfield, ever so dependable for any manager he plays under. Whether that was Frank Lampard, now Thomas Tuchel and also under France boss Didier Deschamps.

He's now a Champions League winner which has put him in hot contention for the Ballon d'Or award.

He is now with France for the European Championships this summer which will see him come up against some of his club teammates, including Havertz.

And the German has heaped praise on the midfield engine but isn't looking forward to having to be on the opposite team to his Chelsea counterpart.

What Kai Havertz said on N'Golo Kante

As relayed by Goal, Havertz told reporters: "When you see [Kante], you have to smile. He is a great personality and a great person.

"And a great football player. As an attacking player, I'm always happy when he is on the pitch. You can make a lot of mistakes because he always wins the ball back. He's fast, agile and always gets his leg in.

"That's why it's not so nice to have to play against him in the first match of the European Championship, of course."

READ MORE: N'Golo Kante Provides Update On Chelsea Future

READ MORE: Chelsea Confirm Seven Players Will Leave Club This Summer

READ MORE: Olivier Giroud Addresses Chelsea Future After Signing New Deal

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube