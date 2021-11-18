Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kai Havertz on Champions League Glory: 'Perfect Game, Perfect Night'

Author:

Kai Havertz has opened on the 'perfect game' and 'perfect night' for Chelsea as they sealed Champions League glory on May 29 in Porto.

The 22-year-old netted the only, and winning goal in the final against Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao. Three minutes before half-time, the German was picked out by Mason Mount and rounded Ederson to tap into an empty net. 

If he had missed, it was a moment he would never forget.

These moments, they go so fast. I know Mason likes to play those kind of passes," Havertz said during Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series on the goal. 

imago1002911488h

"When I saw the empty goal I just thought ‘please, please, please I have to score this goal’. Otherwise I will not come out after half time, I will stay in the changing room.”

But Havertz did tuck the ball into the back fo the net and it was the deciding moment in the final. 

Read More

Jubilation and ecstasy were the emotions at full time which saw Chelsea land their second Champions League title in nine years. 

imago1002948361h (1)

It was a night that the squad, and Havertz will never forget as he hailed it the 'perfect' night.

He added: “I think these moments will stay forever. The perfect game, the perfect night. All in all, it was the best day of my life.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1002916326h (1)
News

Kai Havertz on Champions League Glory: 'Perfect Game, Perfect Night'

38 seconds ago
imago1000370550h
News

Report: Frank Lampard Not Bitter After Chelsea Sacking

30 minutes ago
imago1002911488h
News

'Crucial' - Tuchel on Havertz's Champions League Final Winning Goal

1 hour ago
imago1007758696h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Open to Hakim Ziyech Loan in January Amid Barcelona & Borussia Dortmund Interest

1 hour ago
imago1000033602h
News

Revealed: What Frank Lampard Has Done Since His Chelsea Sacking in January

2 hours ago
imago1002966083h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Champions League Final Triumph 'Very, Very Special'

2 hours ago
imago1007511572h
News

Edouard Mendy Hits Out at Media for Benjamin Mendy Mistaken Identity

3 hours ago
imago1006711235h
News

Dean Smith Offers Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Hope at Norwich City

15 hours ago