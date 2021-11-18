Kai Havertz on Champions League Glory: 'Perfect Game, Perfect Night'

Kai Havertz has opened on the 'perfect game' and 'perfect night' for Chelsea as they sealed Champions League glory on May 29 in Porto.

The 22-year-old netted the only, and winning goal in the final against Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao. Three minutes before half-time, the German was picked out by Mason Mount and rounded Ederson to tap into an empty net.

If he had missed, it was a moment he would never forget.

“These moments, they go so fast. I know Mason likes to play those kind of passes," Havertz said during Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' series on the goal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"When I saw the empty goal I just thought ‘please, please, please I have to score this goal’. Otherwise I will not come out after half time, I will stay in the changing room.”

But Havertz did tuck the ball into the back fo the net and it was the deciding moment in the final.

Jubilation and ecstasy were the emotions at full time which saw Chelsea land their second Champions League title in nine years.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It was a night that the squad, and Havertz will never forget as he hailed it the 'perfect' night.

He added: “I think these moments will stay forever. The perfect game, the perfect night. All in all, it was the best day of my life.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube