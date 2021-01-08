'Havertz plays the piano, but Ziyech is from the streets' - Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz draws contrast between Chelsea stars

Former Ajax and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz has given his verdict on why Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have had contrasting fortunes since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

With big money come big expectations. Though Ziyech has looked like a bargain so far in his short stint in London, Havertz has seemingly failed to justify his hefty price tag.

Assessing his ex-players, Bosz said in an interview with The Athletic: "As for Kai, I can see why Chelsea brought him in but I cannot yet see the exact idea Frank Lampard has for him."

Havertz hasn't hit the ground running at Chelsea so far, not entirely due to football reasons.

Bosz's claim can be backed up by the fact that Lampard still isn't sure of how Havertz fits into his system, with the manager often accused of shifting players out of position for the sake of accommodating his star-signings in the team.

While Bosz appreciates Lampard backing up Havertz in the media, the Dutchman conceded that it's high time that the 21-year-old starts performing.

Bosz said: "It’s really good that he protects him in the press, though. But in the end, you must deliver, you must score goals and make goals. For a €100 million transfer you must play, and he isn’t.”

Ziyech has looked the real deal when he's played for the Blues.

Ziyech, 27, on the other hand, seems to have settled more quickly at Stamford Bridge - producing a host of incredible displays after returning from the knee injury he suffered in August.

Bosz added: “Kai plays the piano, but Hakim is from the streets. If there’s a free kick, he will just walk up and take it. He’s like that.”

