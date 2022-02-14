Havertz Refuses to Call Himself 'King Kai' Despite Chelsea Nickname

Chelsea's Kai Havertz refuses to call himself 'King Kai', despite the nickname given to him by his fellow teammates.

The 22-year-old has cemented his place in Chelsea history after Champions League and Club World Cup final goals.

Speaking to SPORT1, Havertz discussed his nickname and his reluctance to use it.

"Those who know me know that I would never call myself that," he joked. “Most people call me Kai. The King comes more from the press."

However, it is more than just the press who call him King Kai as his Chelsea teammates flooded social media with the name, before Blues fans adopted it after the Champions League final win last season.

With a goal in the Club World Cup final, the nickname is going nowhere as he has shown he can step up when it matters most, much like Chelsea's former King, Didier Drogba.

The forward is hoping he can keep producing when it matters for Thomas Tuchel's side as he is targetting even more trophies this season to add to the two already claimed.

"There are still many big titles to be won. This season alone we have the chance of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, the FA Cup and we're still in the Champions League." he continued.

It remains to be seen as to how many trophies Chelsea can lift this season but with Havertz's big game performances and goals, he is surely worthy of the title as King.

