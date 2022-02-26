Skip to main content
Havertz Reveals His Disappointment With Form for Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has revealed his disappointment at his stats this season in the Premier League.

The player who earned his side's wins in the Champions League and Club World Cup finals, by scoring the winning goals, has not transferred his ruthless goal form over to the English domestic league.

Since the beginning of his side's 2021/22 campaign, Havertz has registered seven goals, but only two of them have come in the league.

imago1002948361h

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Havertz discussed how he wants to improve his stats in the Premier League going forward.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with my Premier League statistics but I'm here to improve and get better," says the 22-year-old Germany international. "I am not a (young) talent anymore. I have played for five years on a good level and showed I can score a lot of goals in a season.

"I will try to keep my head up, score goals and make assists because as a number nine that's what everyone wants you to do."

Read More

The 22-year-old went on to discuss his difficulties getting used to the Premier League last season and how scoring the winning goal in the Champions League gave him confidence.

"If I had not scored that goal, everyone would say it had been a disaster of a first season for me.

imago1010077421h (1)

"I would not have said that myself because I knew I was only 20, almost 21, when I came here and, at this age, it is not easy.

"It can take one, two or three years to adapt to this league, to this club, to this new lifestyle and this goal helped me a lot.

"Two seconds in one year maybe changed the whole year for me. Small things can turn everything around."

imago1008930448h
Havertz Reveals His Disappointment With Form for Chelsea in the Premier League

