Havertz Sends Premier League Title Warning to Man City and Liverpool

Kai Havertz has sent a warning to Premier League kingpins Manchester CIty and Liverpool amid speculation that Chelsea are to be title challengers in the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea finished in fourth place in the 2020/21 season behind Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, but the Blues did beat the league winners 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Now, having acquired new number nine Romelu Lukaku and loan signing Saúl Ñíguez from Inter and Atletico Madrid respectively, many have pipped the west London side to challenge for the league title this year.

Chelsea's 2020 summer signing, Kai Havertz, spoke to Sky Sports about his club's intentions to replicate the successes of Manchester City and Liverpool from previous seasons.

"The last couple of years in the league, Man City and Liverpool, they have always been the best," he said.

"Just because you win the Champions League you cannot say ‘oh this year we have to win it’ but of course we have the quality, we have the players to win the league but it’s not about saying after the fourth game in the league.

"Now, it’s too early to say it."

"We also said before that we are a little bit more like the hunters of Man City and Liverpool because they’ve showed in the last couple of years that they are unbelievable and we want to show that ourselves.

"We want to prove it ourselves again after the Champions League title. We will try our best," he continued.

Chelsea are currently on 10 points from four games in the league so far, with three wins and one draw, and they take on Tottenham in matchday five on Sunday 19 September.

