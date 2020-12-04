Havertz, Werner and other Chelsea players may not understand Leeds rivalry, admits Lampard

Frank Lampard says it will be difficult to tell some of his squad, including new arrivals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner about the rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds United.

Chelsea face Marcelo Biela's side in west London on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Lampard was quizzed on if the Chelsea/Leeds rivalry would be renewed, but admitted that it will be hard to translate it to some of his new signings and players in the squad who aren't aware of the previous history between the two clubs.

"I'm aware of the rivalry from being a player for so long and I know how fans feel about it," said Lampard on Friday in his pre-match press conference.

"It's two huge clubs with a history but hard for me to equate that to Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and others who don't know that history. But I know it will be competitive because that's how Leeds approach games."

Chelsea have a fully fit squad to face Leeds after Lampard made nine changes in midweek ahead of the Premier League clash.

