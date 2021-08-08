'Hazard Made the Difference' - Unai Emery Reflects on Arsenal's Europa League Final Defeat Against Chelsea in 2019

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has delivered an honest verdict on his former club's cup final defeat to Chelsea two years ago.

The Spaniard was in charge of the Gunners as the north London side suffered a 4-1 demolishing at the hands of Chelsea in the Europa League final held in Baku.

Though a stunner from Alex Iwobi in the second half gave Arsenal some hope, goals from Pedro, Olivier Giroud and a brace from Eden Hazard sealed an emphatic win for the west London side, who were then managed by Maurizio Sarri.

(Photo by EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA)

"That final (in 2019) was against Chelsea, and both teams felt they had a 50% chance. We'd been similar during the (2018/19) league season," said Emery, as quoted by UEFA's official website.

"We had a great first half, but weren't able to get ahead. On the night, (Eden) Hazard made the difference. He came alive in the second half, he scored, and we lost 4-1 – but we lost fair and square."

However, the former PSG boss led his current side to Europe League glory last term, as they beat Manchester United by 11-10 on penalties in what proved to be an enthralling contest, with the game finishing 1-1 after extra time.

(Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

With just over a week before Villarreal's La Liga opener against Granada, the former Arsenal boss has delivered his verdict on his side's UEFA Super Cup tie against Thomas Tuchel's side on Wednesday.

Emery is looking forward to the prospect of claiming some more silverware ahead of next week's fixture against the west Londoners, who have raced to the top following Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge in January.

