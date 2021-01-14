"He absolutely has a long-term future"- Frank Lampard on Fikayo Tomori's future at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists Fikayo Tomori still has a long-term future at Chelsea despite being set to go out on loan to pick up minutes.

Tomori, 23, has been out-of-favour under Lampard this season and has only featured four times and the Chelsea boss confirmed earlier this month that he could go out on loan.

AC Milan are thought to be the favourites for the centre-back with some speculation hinting that a deal could involve an option to buy at the end of the loan spell.

(Photo by Andy Rowland)

However, speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League, Lampard confirmed Tomori still has a long-term future at the club.

"He absolutely has a long-term future," said Lampard as quoted by football.london.

"We will see if and when he goes out on loan. I took him on loan to Derby and he was one of the best players in the Championships.

"There is a long-term plan for Fikayo in my head and if he goes out on loan it will be to enhance his personal development and come back as a better player."

