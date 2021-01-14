NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

"He absolutely has a long-term future"- Frank Lampard on Fikayo Tomori's future at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard insists Fikayo Tomori still has a long-term future at Chelsea despite being set to go out on loan to pick up minutes. 

Tomori, 23, has been out-of-favour under Lampard this season and has only featured four times and the Chelsea boss confirmed earlier this month that he could go out on loan. 

AC Milan are thought to be the favourites for the centre-back with some speculation hinting that a deal could involve an option to buy at the end of the loan spell. 

READ MORE: Latest on Fikayo Tomori's potential transfer to AC Milan

48465104 (2)

However, speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Fulham on Saturday in the Premier League, Lampard confirmed Tomori still has a long-term future at the club. 

"He absolutely has a long-term future," said Lampard as quoted by football.london

"We will see if and when he goes out on loan. I took him on loan to Derby and he was one of the best players in the Championships.

"There is a long-term plan for Fikayo in my head and if he goes out on loan it will be to enhance his personal development and come back as a better player."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-esp-liga-real-madrid-alaves (1)
News

Real Madrid's frustrations growing over former Chelsea star Eden Hazard

tsg-hoffenheim-v-rb-leipzig-bundesliga
Transfer News

Chelsea make 'contact' with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano's representatives

ac-milan-v-juventus-serie-a
Transfer News

Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma set to open fresh contract talks with AC Milan

fbl-afr-2017-match31-bur-gha
News

Avram Grant confirms Chelsea haven't made official approach over a return to club

48465104 (2)
Transfer News

AC Milan closing in on loan deal for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

fbl-eng-fa-cup-chelsea-morecambe-2
News

"It's always been on my mind" - Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals Euro 2020 ambition

Drinkwater
Transfer News

Danny Drinkwater arrives in Turkey to complete Kasimpasa transfer

Mancini pissed
Transfer News

"It would be the best thing" - Roberto Mancini tips Emerson Palmieri to make Serie A return