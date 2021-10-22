    • October 22, 2021
    'He Always Believed in Me' - Trevoh Chalobah Reveals Close Relationship With Antonio Rudiger

    Author:

    Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah has revealed his close relationship with fellow defender Antonio Rudiger.

    The 22-year-old broke into Thomas Tuchel's first team this season but admitted that Rudiger always believed that he would make it at the club.

    Speaking with the official club website, Chalobah discussed his relationship with the German.

    sipa_35605558

    He said: "My brother was here, he introduced me to Toni and told him to look after me. He always believed in me. There used to be times when I used to talk to him, and ask him what I could do to improve my game, or when I was going out on loan, what I needed to do. 

    "He’s always believed in me and told me if I kept working hard I would get my opportunity. I have to say thanks to him believing in me."

    sipa_35371761 (3)

    The news comes following reports that other clubs are 'growing increasingly confident' of signing Rudiger from Chelsea on a free transfer as his contract is up at the end of the season.

    Chelsea may already have their ready made replacement in Chalobah if Rudiger does depart, but will likely bring in another defender to compete for the same spot as the Chelsea youngster.

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

