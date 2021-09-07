September 7, 2021
'He Believes in Me' - Andreas Christensen Makes Thomas Tuchel Admission

Believe and achieve.
Author:
Publish date:

Andreas Christensen has expressed his delight at overcoming a 'difficult period' at Chelsea to play a 'big role' under Thomas Tuchel.

The 25-year-old has become a regular under Tuchel since his arrival in January after being out of favour under previous boss Frank Lampard.

Christensen came on in the Champions League final for the injured Thiago Silva and has played every minute of Chelsea's opening three Premier League games this season. 

sipa_34596317

Christensen is set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract in the works with talks ongoing as an agreement nears

The Dane has offered a word on Tuchel and insists the German has believed in him which has allowed him to go the 'right way; after not giving up. 

What Andreas Christensen said

"I know he believes in me. I’ve played a big role since he came in," Christensen said to the official Chelsea website

"I had a difficult period but luckily now it’s going the right way for me. Things can move fast in this world but the most important thing is just that I have never given up."

sipa_34596359

He added: "As I have experienced before, things can change quickly. Suddenly some other players can perform well or be given a chance and you can end up in the cold again.

"But right now, it’s super cool to play such a major part and to be in the thick of things."

