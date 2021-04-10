NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
"He can produce" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes Mason Mount admission

Thomas Tuchel says Mason Mount has remained humble following the multitude of praise thrown his way following impressive performances for Chelsea and England.

Mount, 22, has thrived this season, building and continuing on the upwards trajectory from the foundations built last season in his first season at Chelsea.

He has become a key component for club and country which has seen him earn deserved praise from players, managers and pundits.

Tuchel commented on Mount's continued excellence, stating that he is remaining focused and not getting carried away with the praise.

"It’s a personal matter how to adapt to praise, how to adapt to positive feedback you have," told the German to the official Chelsea website.

"Positive feedback affects you the same way as criticism: it also sticks with you. It can lead to distraction.

"For Mason, I have the feeling he is very down to earth and he can handle it a lot. It does not change him at all if he is doing good games or bad games or mediocre games, or if he’s praised or not praised.

"He is very focused, and he is absolutely not a moody guy.

"I don’t feel him tired after international breaks, and he is very self-aware. He has a very healthy approach to being here in this moment, enjoying the moment and being aware what got him here, and what makes him strong as a player and a person.

"He is a low maintenance guy. He can produce quality training and games in a row without being totally centred. He is very mature, but at the same time has a sparkle in his eyes which is a very good mix."

