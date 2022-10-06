Skip to main content
Trevoh Chalobah Believes Reece James Could Be Number One

IMAGO / Action Plus

Trevoh Chalobah Believes Reece James Could Be Number One

The defender has given his opinion on the best right-back in the world debates.

Chelsea made some important reparations to their UEFA Champions League campaign, as they toppled AC Milan 3-0 on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.  

The England right-back also earned an assist in setting up Aubameyang for his effort and provided some serious threat against a wobbly Milan all game. 

However, James was questioned defensively a couple of times across the 90 minutes as he was often left behind by Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao, but it's possible that those around him don't really care about that.  

Reece James

His national and club teammate Trevoh Chalobah has spoken to Football London journalist Adam Newson, about how vital he is to the way their side attempts to get consistent results. 

"We are lucky to have him [James]. He is an unbelievable player who can do all sides of the game. He can defend, get us goals and get us assists. It is a pleasure to play with him," Chalobah said.

"Definitely [one of the best in the world]. I've said it from day one. Right now, he could be the best in the world."

Reece James

There is a plethora of quality England right-backs available at the moment, and with the Qatar World Cup right around the corner, it will be interesting to see where James fits into Gareth Southgate's plans this winter. 

