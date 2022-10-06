Trevoh Chalobah Believes Reece James Could Be Number One

Chelsea made some important reparations to their UEFA Champions League campaign, as they toppled AC Milan 3-0 on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James.

The England right-back also earned an assist in setting up Aubameyang for his effort and provided some serious threat against a wobbly Milan all game.

However, James was questioned defensively a couple of times across the 90 minutes as he was often left behind by Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao, but it's possible that those around him don't really care about that.

His national and club teammate Trevoh Chalobah has spoken to Football London journalist Adam Newson, about how vital he is to the way their side attempts to get consistent results.

"We are lucky to have him [James]. He is an unbelievable player who can do all sides of the game. He can defend, get us goals and get us assists. It is a pleasure to play with him," Chalobah said.

"Definitely [one of the best in the world]. I've said it from day one. Right now, he could be the best in the world."

There is a plethora of quality England right-backs available at the moment, and with the Qatar World Cup right around the corner, it will be interesting to see where James fits into Gareth Southgate's plans this winter.

