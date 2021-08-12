'He Deserves It' - Jorginho Heaps Praise on Kepa Arrizabalaga Following UEFA Super Cup Heroics

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has lauded Kepa Arrizabalaga for his match-winning display against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening.

The west Londoners got off to an emphatic start in Belfast as Hakim Ziyech, who has been sensational in pre-season, steered home from Kai Havertz's low delivery into the box, but Gerard Moreno levelled proceedings in the second-half to take the tie beyond normal time.

The Blues sealed a dramatic victory in their first competitive fixture of the new campaign on penalties (6-5), with the Spain international helping his side to clinch their second European title in months after coming off the bench to replace Edouard Mendy in the dying minutes of extra-time.

"It was amazing, and he (Kepa) deserves it because he works so hard and he did very well," said Jorginho, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"He always trains very hard, he’s always positive with the group, with his team-mates. So, I cheer for him all the time, and I’m so happy for him that he had this night."

Reflecting on what proved to be a night of many twists, Arrizabalaga said: "Yeah. It's not a typical situation (to come on for a penalty shootout). We did a fantastic job on penalties.

"It was a tough, tough game against a difficult team. Finally, we won and we are so happy now. All of the team did a fantastic job.

"It's not a normal situation as I said before. I was ready because I knew this can happen. I try to be ready mentally and physically."

